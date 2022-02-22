2022 February 22 11:10

NYK establishes Akita branch to expand businesses related to domestic offshore wind power generation

NYK has made the decision to open a branch office in April in the city of Akita in Japan’s northern Tohoku region. Of the current domestic offices, the Akita branch will be the first in the Tohoku region and the fifth within the country, joining the Yokohama, Nagoya, Kansai and Kyushu branches, according to the company's release.

NYK signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Akita Prefecture on February 8. The company will continue to cooperate in promoting renewable energy businesses, including offshore wind power generation, and developing related human resources in addition to shipping and port industry businesses. Furthermore, NYK and Akita Prefecture have decided to comprehensively cooperate in regional revitalization, such as regional promotion and environmental conservation.

In recent years, the sea areas of Aomori, Yamagata, and Niigata prefectures, which are adjacent to Akita prefecture, have been selected as "Promising Sea Areas" based on Japan’s Act of Promoting Utilization of Sea Areas in Development of Power Generation Facilities Using Maritime Renewable Energy Resources, so the expansion of offshore wind power generation in each sea area is expected in the future.

NYK decided to set up a branch in Akita prefecture, which has traditionally been an important area for the NYK Group, because it is adjacent to those "Promising Sea Areas" and visited by NYK Group-related vessels and the cruise ship Asuka II.

NYK will strengthen its sales structure and relationships with related parties in each prefecture in offshore wind power generation related businesses, such as those involving offshore geotechnical investigation vessels, crew transfer vessels (CTV), and offshore wind installation vessels.



On February 3, 2021, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities. To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group will make the Akita branch one of its new bases and encourage new value creation as a sustainable solution provider.