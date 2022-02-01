2022 February 1 13:15

Fincantieri announces delivery of two vessels

Fincantieri has delivered “Discovery Princess”, the sixth unit of the so well-received Royal-class built of Princess Cruises, a brand within Carnival Corporation, in the Monfalcone shipyard. In Muggiano, the Group has delivered the first-in-class OPV – Offshore Patrol Vessel – “Musherib”, ordered by the Qatari Ministry of Defence.



As provided for in the contracts, the two deliveries have allowed the company to cash in a total amount of approximately 550 million euros.



“Discovery Princess” is the first cruise ship that Fincantieri delivers in 2022, and 6 other ships will follow during this year. Currently, the Group has 14 cruise ships – out of a total of 28 passenger units in the backlog – under construction at different levels of progression, extending the time-frame of this segment until 2027.



Building “Discovery Princess” and “Musherib” took overall 9.2 million work hours carried out by almost 8,000 people and involving about 650 companies of the Fincantieri supply chain.



This milestone relates to high-tech projects in different shipbuilding segments, confirming that Fincantieri is able to meet its commitments on time and on budget. More important from a management and organizational point of view: the goal has been achieved although lasting of the pandemic.