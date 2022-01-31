2022 January 31 10:15

IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news

Last week we touched on freight rates for dry bulk cargo transportation.



Russian Railways expect loading of cargo bound for seaports to grow by 4.6% in 2022.



Development of the Northern Sea Route infrastructure continues. Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved installation of NSR maritime distress safety system at “Dickson” station.



Russia's first innovative dual-fuel road-railway ferry Marshal Rokossovsky arrived in Baltiysk while two modern ships will be put into operation at Vanino-Kholmsk ferry service this year.



Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation said the potential of Russia’s inland water ways was not being used in full and the tasks of the first phase of IWW Development Strategy (until 2020) had not been fulfilled.



Ports and hydraulic engineering facilities



Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to take delivery of over 40 units of handling equipment and one 63-tonne crane in 2022, while Global Ports is to install two new Liebherr LHM 550 mobile harbor cranes at Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company.



Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approved the construction of coal terminal Port “Vera”.



Yakutia LNG project may require the construction of new pot facilities in the Sea of Okhotsk.



Vostochny Port also plans modernization of its facilities.

In 2022, Saint-Petersburg Committee of Natural Resources, Environment and Ecological Safety will announce tenders for an unprecedented amount of about 1 RUB billion for dredging and cleaning of the city waterways.



Reconstruction of 37 hydraulic engineering facilities is planned in 23 regions of Russia.



Shipbuilding



At last, flag-raising ceremony on the Sibir, first serial icebreaker of Project 22220, was held in Murmansk.



Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) launched the lead crab catching ship of 5712LS design built for Russian Crab Group.



Samus Shipbuilding and Repair Yard to launch two ships in May 2022.

Construction of a digital shipyard commenced at Onezhsky Shipyard.



