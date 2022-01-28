2022 January 28 16:21

ENEA and Fincantieri team up for energy, environment, and circular economy

Fincantieri and ENEA signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at identifying areas of common interest and developing a research and innovation program portfolio, according to the company's release. The partnership will include different areas, among which the followings stand out: energy efficiency, renewable energy generation systems for the production, transportation and distribution of hydrogen, fuel cells, the circular economy, management and control strategies for Smart Ports and Smart Cities, materials technologies and remediation actions for sustainability in marine and terrestrial environments.

In order to step up cooperation, specific working groups will be implemented, and possibilities for personnel exchange, that is ENEA researchers being hosted in Fincantieri while personnel of the Trieste group work in ENEA’s Researcher Centres, are also envisaged.



Under this agreement ENEA aims to promote a wider spread of scientific knowledge and research, in its competence sectors, while Fincantieri wishes to maintain its role as a global technology leader, by acquiring further knowledge and innovative competence in the industrial fields of its business sectors.