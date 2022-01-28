2022 January 28 17:26

NYK and Uyeno Group form capital and business alliance

NYK and Uyeno Group Holdings, Ltd. have agreed that NYK acquires a 10% stake in Uyeno Transtech Ltd., a domestic tanker operating company in the Uyeno Group, according to NYK's release.

In response to climate change, various efforts are underway to realize a carbon-neutral society. NYK and the Uyeno Group are promoting low-carbonization and decarbonization while supporting existing energy supply in terms of transportation during this energy transition period.

Both companies recognize that ensuring transportation quality and safety is the most important issue for both companies as the basis for achieving a carbon-neutral society. For that, the two companies are also working on the development of advanced vessels such as autonomous ships, with the aim of reducing the labor burden on seafarers, complementing the operations of seafarers through automation, and maintaining and improving service quality.

The companies also have a common awareness of social issues and have agreed that it would be beneficial to foster cooperation that spans oceangoing shipping and domestic coastal shipping.

In the future, NYK and the Uyeno Group will consider collaboration in building a value chain for next-generation energies such as hydrogen and ammonia in Japan and developing advanced vessels such as autonomous ships and zero-emission fuel vessels.





