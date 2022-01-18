2022 January 18 16:24

NYK concludes long-term charter agreement for LNG carrier with EDF LNG Shipping

France LNG Shipping SAS, an NYK affiliated company has signed a long-term charter contract for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier with EDF LNG Shipping SAS, according to the company's release.

The new vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2025 from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. The newly built LNG carrier will be propelled by WinGD-manufactured, dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engines. The carrier will also feature an Air Liquide–manufactured Turbo-Brayton refrigeration system that can tap surplus boil-off gas. Manufactured by GTT, the 174,000-cubic meter capacity membrane-type tank will be made of advanced insulating materials that reduce the vaporization rate.

On February 3, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities.