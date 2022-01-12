2022 January 12 14:51

Northern Sea Route cargo traffic totaled 34.85 million tonnes in 2021

The result of 2020 has been exceeded by 2 million tonnes

In January-December 2021, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route totaled 34.85 million tonnes, says press center of State Corporation “Rosatom”.



“The results of the cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route in 2021 have been summarized. It totaled 34.85 million tonnes,” said Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Director, Northern Sea Route Directorate of Rosatom.



It is almost 2 million tonnes higher than the result of 2020, when 32.97 million tonnes of cargo was carried along the Northern Sea Route.



The figures have been confirmed by the Northern Sea Route Administration subordinate to Russian Transport Ministry’s Rosmorrechflot.

In accordance with the summary of the Development of the Northern Sea Route Federal Project, the target set for 2021 was 32 million tonnes.



The supervisor of the federal project "Northern Sea Route" is Rosatom. In 2018, the authorities approved the federal law, giving Rosatom Corporation powers in the development and operation of the NSR. The management of the Northern Sea Route is based on the principle of "two keys" - the Ministry of Transport of Russia is responsible for laws and regulation, and the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom is responsible for commercial and economic activity.



The goal of the federal project "Development of the Northern Sea Route" is to create an infrastructure to increase cargo traffic to 80 million tonnes in 2024 and 110 million tonnes by 2030, as well as to increase the total capacity of seaports to 110 and 115 million tonnes, respectively.

It is included in the Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Main Infrastructure for the period until to 2024, developed in accordance with the Decree of the President of Russia dated May 7, 2018 No. 204 "On National Goals and Strategic Objectives of the Development of the Russian Federation for the Period until 2024".



The Rosatom’s head Alexei Likhachev speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum noted that the total volume of cargo transportation on the Big Northern Sea Route (from Murmansk to Vladivostok) will reach 250 million tonnes per year after 2035.

