  • Home
  • News
  • BPA publishes smart ports use cases
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 December 17 10:19

    BPA publishes smart ports use cases

    A new paper highlights five smart port technologies changing the way UK ports operate for the better.

    The paper is published by the British Ports Association in collaboration with Royal HaskoningDHV and the Connected Places Catapult. It is part of the BPA's 'Port Futures' thought leadership programme.

    The paper summarises five examples from ports that have been explored in 2021, including a constantly learning digital twin, remote infrastructure and asset monitoring, and upstreaming of border administration.

    The paper can be found here and short summaries and longer briefings on each case can be found below.

    The BPA is exploring how new technology use cases can be better shared across the industry in 2022.

    Shoreham Port's remote asset monitoring: Port assets are difficult to inspect and monitor over their long design lives yet are critical to port safety and resilience of operation. This use case examines how regular automated inspections, with standardised data output can lead to actionable insights for port asset maintenance. This helps increase port resilience.

    Port of London: The River Thames is a critical artery for leisure and freight traffic, with depth and air draft limitations impacted by weather, tide, extraction and flood defences; understanding future behaviour is vital to planners and operators to ensure service resilience is maintained. This project considered the potential value of a reliable and self-learning river level prediction tool for operational decisions, absorbing all the river influence data, and then extrapolated into a climate scenario simulation model – a constantly learning digital twin.

    Milford Haven: Like most ports, the Port of Milford Haven maintains remote aids to navigation such as beacons and buoys. These are important tools in ensuring the ensuring safe transit for vessels and need monitoring and maintenance. Capturing information from operationally critical, but remote, marine assets in a harsh environment is difficult but this project explored future options for integrated data sources from reliable mobile sensing, interpreted by historical learning, for guided decision-making by port operators.

    Portsmouth: With growing cross-Channel freight volumes and new UK and EU border control regulations, the administration of freight has new complexity that may increase pressure on limited land within port cities.  Use of upstream technology to check and direct freight vehicles approaching the port can automate some on-port administration to reduce queuing, delays and air quality impact for the city.

    Shore Power at the Port of Tyne: Ports have an important role to play in the decarbonisation agenda, with vessels generating a large proportion of port emissions, yet there are still significant barriers to implementation of shore power in the UK. Shore Power requires support to create a viable business case and propagate adoption across the port sector. The Port of Tyne is exploring how this could support emission reduction at a new terminal supporting the offshore renewable energy sector.

    Commenting on the new paper, Mark Simmonds, Director of Policy at the British Ports Association said: "The whole concept of 'smart ports' can be a bit confusing to some, but these use cases highlight how new and existing technology can be put to use in innovative ways to increase port resilience and efficiency."

    "We are constantly looking for new ways to share stories like these and are exploring how we can better collect these sorts of interesting use cases in the new year."

    Sarah Barcroft, Port Technology & Operations Consultant, Water & Maritime at Royal HaskoningDHV said: “For us it’s not the technology that comes first. It’s about understanding the unique challenges that each port faces. Once you understand the challenge within the local context, then you can consider how technologies and parallel business change can be combined to support the port in overcoming them."

    "The last year has illustrated how agile the UK ports sector can be in the face of multiple intersecting challenges but there is still plenty of scope to make our ports even more efficient, sustainable, and resilient with appropriate use of technology, which we aim to illustrate through these use cases and projects."

    About BPA
    The British Ports Association (BPA) represents the interests of over 100 port members, covering more than 400 ports, terminal operators and port facilities. The UK ports industry plays a key role in the country’s economy as 95% of the UK’s international trade – imports and exports – is carried through British ports. UK ports also handle more than 60 million international and domestic passenger journeys each year. The UK port industry is the second largest in Europe, handling around 500 million tonnes of freight each year. UK ports directly employ around 115,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: UK ports, British Ports Association, smart technologies  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 December 17

16:35 MOL, JRCS to research potential of AI-based object recognition technology to support watchkeeping aboard vessels
16:23 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to monitor Freight One’s covered train cars condition
16:15 Port of Long Beach, UNCOMN to create cargo data tool
15:41 CMA CGM announces THC update for Vladivostok & Vostochny, Russia import/export
15:21 KCC and Wartsila sign contract to deploy propeller add-on to boost fuel savings
15:09 Containers surpass three million TEUs at Port Houston in 2021
14:56 bp and Maersk Tankers carry out successful marine biofuel trials
13:53 The 677 Lada class submarine Kronstadt kicks off shipbuilder’s sea trials at Admiralty Shipyards
12:46 Master Boat Builders starts construction of Crowley’s zero-emission tug
11:30 Northern Xplorer launches zero-emission, luxury cruise concept
10:57 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on Dec 17
10:30 Kalmar launches Kalmar Tracker for reachstackers, enabling safer, more efficient management of container movements
10:19 BPA publishes smart ports use cases
09:54 Kongsberg Digital signs contract with transshipment company Rocktree to digitalize its bulk carrier “RT Leo” through Vessel Insight
09:34 OPEC Fund approves $ 45 million loan for Turkmenistan shipbuilding project
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 16
09:00 Crude oil turn negative again

2021 December 16

18:35 Maersk to reduce the number of North European port calls by consolidating the Felixstowe and Rotterdam calls
18:15 DEME Offshore secures sizable inter-array cable contract for Dogger Bank C wind farm in the UK
17:45 Port of Corpus Christi awarded grant from Texas Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program for electric vehicle charging stations
17:04 Furetank offsets remaining emissions – reaching zero for new ships 2021
16:45 First exports of hydrogen from South Australia to Rotterdam feasible this decade
16:35 ABP signs new 10 year deal with Ahlmark Shipping
16:15 Boskalis takes delivery of largest bio-fuel consignment to date
15:59 Shipyard OKA lays keels for five NE 025 FF class salvage tugs for Rosmorrechflot
15:42 EPS and Golar form a new LNG carrier company
15:11 MOL and Vopak reach agreement to jointly own and operate the FSRU for the new LNG terminal in Hong Kong
14:29 Pella Sietas GmbH faces charges over filing for insolvency delay
14:13 ENGIE & Equinor launch the H2BE project to kick-start low-carbon hydrogen market in Belgium
13:22 Mubadala and Fincantieri will embark on collaborations to develop advanced technologies
13:12 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 50, 2021
12:33 Volga Shipping Company in 2021 completed 17 voyages for project cargo transportaion
12:22 Royal IHC supplies first Easydredge TSHD to Mexican Navy
11:58 Port of Oakland import volume up 8% the first 11 months of 2021
11:16 Nevsky Shipyard delivers forth MPSV12 series salvage tug Piltun
10:37 Baltic Dry Index as of Dec 15
10:12 MABUX: No firm trend on global bunker market on Dec 16
10:08 CMA CGM adjusts SHAKA 2 service rotation
10:02 Nefteflot Shipyard and ONEGO Shipyard to build a cargo and passenger ship for STLC
09:36 LR continues to support drive for sustainable finance
08:59 Crude oil turn higher
08:24 Samskip expands its fleet by adding sustainable LNG-powered trucks

2021 December 15

18:53 Port of Gothenburg doubles rail capacity with Piteå
18:31 BC Ferries names and christens the fifth Island Class ferry
18:05 Dublin port changes pricing strategy with effect from 1st April 2022
17:56 Contecon Manzanillo earmarks USD230 million for expansion in 2022
17:36 Finnlines increases capacity between Finland and Sweden
17:28 Vympel Shipyard contracted to build HSC150B passenger hydrofoil catamaran duo for ESINC
17:16 Eagle Bulk Shipping joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as mission partner
16:41 Saudi ports records 20.23% increase in transshipment containers across Kingdom’s seaports in November 2021
16:13 Inland ports welcome the proposal to take Europe’s transport infrastructure into the future
15:56 ABS granted AIP for Anglo-Eastern’s ammonia-fueled Newcastlemax
15:04 MHI-MME achieves 100 units of retrofit propeller order
15:02 Lotos Shipyard wins contract to build additional dredgers for STLC
14:43 IMO-Norad project to demonstrate solutions for GHG and biosafety
13:58 IMO sets International Day for Women in Maritime
13:51 Throughput at Port of Yeysk in Jan-Nov reached 3.89 million tonnes
13:04 St. Petersburg Dam S-2 gate to be closed for maintenance as of Dec 16
12:12 CSBL streamlines Charter Party documentation in co-operation with Veracity by DNV
11:36 BLRT Repair Yards became a sponsor of the 5th Int’l Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Congress