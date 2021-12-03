2021 December 3 15:17

ABS, NYK, MTI and WinGD team-up to verify design with modeling and simulation

ABS, NYK, the Monohakobi Technology Institute Co., Ltd. (MTI) and WinGD have launched a modeling and simulation project to evaluate the impact of new technologies on a Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) design, according to ABS's release.

The joint development project (JDP) will build a richly detailed digital model of the vessel’s hybrid propulsion and electrical generation and distribution system to allow high fidelity simulation of the potential for greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction and optimization of the vessel’s propulsion and electrical plant. Understanding of the vessel’s real-world sea-keeping performance will be developed through simulations utilizing meteorological data to recreate a range of conditions experienced at sea.

The JDP will see NYK provide vessel data for MTI’s integrated model of hull hydrodynamics, propeller and machinery models. WinGD will provide a machinery model and ABS will provide technical expertise and guidance, including verification of the modeling and simulation in accordance with a framework to be developed by ABS.

In an industry first in September, ABS launched an advanced service using sophisticated modeling and simulation technologies to assess the impact of a wide range of vessel decarbonization technologies at the design stage as well as simplifying EEXI and CII compliance.