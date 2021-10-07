2021 October 7 12:42

Fincantieri and MSC celebrate the start of construction of “Explora II”

The first steel of “Explora II”, the second of four new-concept luxury cruise ships that Fincantieri is building for Explora Journeys, the new luxury brand of the cruises division of MSC Group, was cut at the Castellammare di Stabia (Naples) shipyard. The order for this class of ships, announced in 2018, is worth a total of over 2 billion euros, according to the company's release.

“Explora I” is under construction in Monfalcone, while “Explora II” will be built at the Sestri Ponente (Genoa) yard, with deliveries respectively in 2023 and 2024.

Attending the event, among others, were MSC Executive Chairman, Pierfrancesco Vago, Explora Journeys CEO, Michael Ungerer, and Fincantieri General Manager Merchant Ships Division, Luigi Matarazzo.

All four vessels will have a gross tonnage of approximately 64,000 tons and will feature the latest maritime and environmental technologies and solutions available. Each equipped with 461 guest suites, they will also showcase a highly-innovative design, also under the guests’ comfort and relaxation profile.

Including these four vessels, the partnership between Fincantieri and the cruises division of MSC Group counts 8 ships to-date: “MSC Seaside” and “MSC Seaview”, delivered in 2017 and 2018, and the 2 two enriched Seaside Evo ships “MSC Seashore”, delivered in July, and her sister ship, “MSC Seascape”, which will enter into service next year.