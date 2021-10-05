2021 October 5 17:31

Koos Timmermans appointed as commissioner of the Port of Rotterdam Authority

With effect from 1 October 2021, on the recommendation of the Supervisory Board, the shareholders have appointed Koos Timmermans as commissioner of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, according to the company's release.



Mr Timmermans has operated at the highest management level within the ING Group for more than twelve years and was vice-chairman of ING Bank for many years. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board at PostNL and FMO.

Koos Timmermans has been appointed for a term of four years. His term will run until 1 October 2025. Following the appointment of Mr Timmermans, the Supervisory Board consists of two women and three men.