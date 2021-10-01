2021 October 1 13:30

Fincantieri launches the third corvette for Qatar

The technical launch of “Al Khor”, the third of the Al Zubarah class corvette ordered to Fincantieri by the Qatari Ministry of Defence within the national naval acquisition program, took place at the Muggiano (La Spezia) shipyard. The vessel will be delivered in 2022, according to the company's release.



The ceremony, held in a restricted format and in full compliance with anti-contagion requirements, was attended by Staff Brigadier General Abdulla Ali Al-Mazroey, Deputy Commander of Qatar Emiri Navy and Commander of Qatar Emiri Navy Flotilla, Vice Admiral Giorgio Lazio, Italian Navy Maritime Commander – Area North, and Marco Acca, Deputy General Manager of the Naval Vessels Division of Fincantieri.



The Al Zubarah class corvettes, designed consistent with the RINAMIL rules, will be highly flexible and capable of fulfilling different kinds of tasks, from surveillance with sea rescue capacities to being fighting vessels. They will be about 107 meters long, 14.70 meters wide, and equipped with a combined diesel and diesel plant (CODAD), with a maximum speed of 28 knots. The units will be able to accommodate 112 persons on board.



Furthermore, the corvettes will be capable of operating high-speed boats such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern. The flight deck and hangar are sized for hosting one NH90 helicopter.