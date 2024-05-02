2024 May 2 14:32

Hybrid technology to optimise energy use and cut emissions for Matson Navigation Company’s new LNG-powered container ships

Kongsberg Maritime will supply a comprehensive range of integrated technologies to optimise energy use and reduce emissions for three new 3600 TEU LNG-powered container ships being built at Philly Shipyard for Matson Navigation Company. They are the largest Jones Act containerships ever built, at 260 metres long, and represent a new era in container shipping, according to the company's release.

To support Matson’s drive to decarbonise its operations, Kongsberg Maritime will supply hybrid electrical systems, controlled and operated by the company’s Energy Management System.

The new ships are being built to operate Matson’s China-Long Beach Express (CLX) service. The Aloha Class vessels are the largest containerships ever built in the U.S. and are designed to operate at speeds in excess of 23 knots in support of Matson’s service hallmark – timely delivery of goods.



The Kongsberg Maritime scope of supply includes a Shaft Generator System, and a Battery Energy Saving System combined with a complete power management system. The hybrid electrical systems will provide electrical power to the vessel’s main switchboard through the Kongsberg converters.



Kongsberg Maritime will also supply rotary vane steering gear and control systems, together with a full package of monitoring, automation and control systems for the LNG fuel gas supply control and safety systems, tank gauging and instrumentation.

All systems on this extensive package, including the vessels’ propulsion control and power management, will all be linked to the K-Chief Integrated Automation System from Kongsberg.