2024 May 2 13:54

Bureau Veritas awards AiP for TotalEnergies’ Skipe V2 tool

Bureau Veritas (BV) has announced an Approval in Principle (AiP) for TotalEnergies’ Skipe V2 mooring integrity monitoring technology, according to BV's release.

TotalEnergies’ Skipe V2 software aims to advance safety integrity for floating units. It provides indications of mooring system integrity, employing a status-based detection method for line failures using the unit’s position and heading. As well as reliability and cost improvements, this method has the additional benefit of directly monitoring mooring performance in terms of station-keeping and preserving the risers’ integrity.

Floating units must be built to withstand extreme conditions far out at sea. Ensuring the integrity of mooring systems through regular monitoring is essential to the safe operation of offshore units. In preparation of the AiP, BV conducted multiple tests on randomly selected mooring cases, covering different draft, line status and environmental conditions. The results of the tests indicated 100% efficacy and accuracy in assessing the integrity of mooring systems.