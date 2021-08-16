2021 August 16 17:05

Norwegian Cruise Line's new ship Norwegian Prima floats out from her drydock at Fincantieri shipyard

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, has announced that its game-changing new ship, Norwegian Prima was floated out from her drydock at Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera (Venice), Italy, marking a major construction milestone and the first time the new vessel touches water, according to the company's release.



The float out signifies the completion of external works and painting to Norwegian Prima, including the striking hull artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, known commonly as "Peeta." Work now continues on Norwegian Prima's interior fittings and guest accommodations, before she is officially delivered to the Cruise Line and commences sailing in summer 2022.



Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in NCL's highly anticipated Prima Class, the Brand's first new class of vessels in nearly 10 years. At 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons and with capacity for 3,215 guests at double occupancy, the vessel is designed to put guests first. Norwegian Prima boasts wide-open spaces, thoughtful and stunning design, and a variety of new experiences for the Brand.

Laying claim to the title of the most spacious new cruise ship in the premium and contemporary categories, Norwegian Prima offers the most outdoor deck space and the most expansive accommodations of any new build. She boasts multiple Company firsts, including Ocean Boulevard, wrapping around the entire deck over 44,000 square feet, allowing guests to connect to the ocean while enjoying alfresco dining and unique experiences such as Infinity Beach, where two stunning infinity pools are positioned to take in the vastness of the ocean with uninterrupted views, and Oceanwalk, where two glass bridges will make guests feel as though they are walking on air over the water.

Dining is elevated on Norwegian Prima with the addition of Indulge Food Hall, the Brand's first upscale open-air marketplace offering diverse menu items from a variety of eleven different culinary venues. In addition, Ocean Boulevard hosts three restaurants; Onda by Scarpetta, Los Lobos and The Local Bar & Grill.

Meanwhile The Haven by Norwegian® on Norwegian Prima offers the Brand's most exclusive and centralized 'ship-within-a-ship' suite complex. Spanning eight decks of suites and public areas, it is accessible via private elevators and located at the aft of the ship for the very first time.

Designed to be more open to the sea than ever before, every public area in The Haven will offer spectacular views, together with a stunning new infinity pool overlooking the ship's wake and a new outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

Commencing summer 2022, Norwegian Prima will offer bucket-list itineraries in Northern Europe with voyages from Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Copenhagen, Denmark giving guests the opportunity to explore the stunning Norwegian Fjords and Baltic Sea. She will then sail a 12-day transatlantic voyage from Southampton to New York via Scotland's Shetland Islands, Halifax in Nova Scotia and an extended overnight stay in Reykjavik, Iceland. Through the fall and winter, Norwegian Prima will offer a variety of port-rich Bermuda and Caribbean cruises from New York; Galveston, Texas; Miami and Orlando (Port Canaveral), Fla., including calls to Harvest Caye, the Company's private resort destination in Belize as well as the Company's private island, Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.