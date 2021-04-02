2021 April 2 11:46

RF Government approves investment of RUB 7 billion in construction of hydrographic ship for Arctic

The construction is foreseen by the federal project “Northern Sea Route”

Image source: RF Government's website

More than RUB 7 billion will be invested in construction of the lead hydrographic ship intended for operation in the water area of the Northern Sea Route. According to the official website of RF Government, the Decree has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The ship of Arc7 class will be able to sail independently in the Arctic waters breaking through ice of up to 1.4–1.7 meters thick (depending on the season) or with the icebreaker assistance in more challenging conditions.

8-MW ship will be fitted with the advanced navigation and hydrographic equipment. That will let the ship perform a variety of operations ensuring safe navigation, including the study of water surface and bottom features. The ship is to be put into operation in 2024.

That will contribute to keeping up the demand of mineral companies and other NSR users for hydrographic support.

The shipbuilding project is foreseen by the federal project “Northern Sea Route” aimed at the fulfillment of the NSR potential and turning it into a global transport corridor.