2021 March 24 16:51

Expert considers investments in alternative sources of energy as viable option for Arctic

Production of hydrocarbons in the Arctic is too expensive

According to Yury Ampilov, Professor at the Lomonosov Moscow State University, expert of the State Commission for Reserves of Commercial Minerals, it is not reasonable to stake on revenues from production of hydrocarbons in the Arctic in view of oil price decrease and too high expenses, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the business forum “Arctic Ports” held in Arkhangelsk today.

“It is more reasonable to invest in alternative sources of energy such as wind, solar, nuclear and hydrogen energy”, he said.

