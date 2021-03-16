2021 March 16 16:12

Murmansk Commercial Seaport shipped over 15,000 tonnes of cargo bound for Russia’s Arctic projects

That was a complex operation with simultaneous handling of diverse types of cargo



Murmansk Commercial seaport JSC (MMTP) has loaded 15,013 tonnes of cargo intended for infrastructure projects in Russia’s Arctic onto the Severny Proekt ship, the company says on its Instagram page.



According to the statement, the operation included parallel loading of dry bulk and general cargo: crushed stone, equipment, vehicles and containers.



“That was yet another complex operation with simultaneous handling of diverse types of cargo. Each cargo had its specifics requiring special equipment, technologies and skills”, emphasized Vitaly Vlasov, MMTP operation manager.



Severny Proekt, a 20,000-dwt multipurpose ship of Arc4 class equipped with 60-tonne cranes was handled by MMTP five times in 2020.



The ship has already left the Kola Bay for Sabetta port. In April, the ship is expected to return to MMTP to be loaded with a new batch of cargo bound for the Arctic.



Murmansk Commercial Seaport JSC (MMTP JSC) is the largest stevedoring company in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation. It is a part of National Transport Company whose key partners are SUEK and EuroChem. Established in 1994, MMTP operates 17 berths with total length of about 3 km. The waters depths allow the port accommodate vessels with draft of up to 15.5 meters and length of over 265 meters.