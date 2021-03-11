2021 March 11 17:41

British Ports Association welcomes significant Brexit borders extension

The British Ports Association has welcomed the UK government’s announcement today that the enforcement of post-Brexit border controls on inbound European freight will be delayed from July to January 2022. The BPA has welcomed the move which is a big positive step to keeping trade flowing.



Commenting, Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive of the British Ports Association which represents all of the UK’s main roll-on roll-off ports at which vehicles will be subject to new checks suggested: "This is excellent news and we welcome the government's pragmatic decision. Much of the infrastructure being built to facilitate these border controls is unlikely to be ready by July so this move enables ports to prepare better for what will be a major change in our trading relationship with Europe."



"We had asked the government to consider this extension and so are delighted that Ministers have acted. This will enable our trade to continue to flow fluidly until the new facilities are complete."



"Of course there is much to do and once completed these border processes will introduce major changes at ports but this extension goes a long way to helping ports and the logistics industry get ready."



Today the government has announced that customs and SPS controls will not be enforced at the border on 1 July but instead be implemented in January 2022.



About BPA:



The British Ports Association represents the interests of over 100 port members, covering more than 400 ports, terminal operators and port facilities. The UK ports industry plays a key role in the country’s economy as 95% of the UK’s international trade – imports and exports – is carried through British ports. UK ports also handle more than 60 million international and domestic passenger journeys each year. The UK port industry is the second largest in Europe, handling around 500 million tonnes of freight each year. UK ports directly employ around 115,000 people.