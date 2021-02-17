2021 February 17 15:13

Eurofrigo constructs new cold store with inspection point on Maasvlakte

Logistics service provider Eurofrigo has started construction of a new cold storage facility on the Maasvlakte. The new cold store is Eurofrigo’s sixth site in the Netherlands. The new building will also house an ultra-modern veterinary inspection point. Eurofrigo’s new cold store is expected to be completed in mid-2021, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.



Opposite the existing site on Karimatastraat on the Maasvlakte, Europe’s leading temperature-controlled food storage company is working hard to build its sixth cold storage facility.



The new site is a sign that Eurofrigo is fully committed to value-added services (VAS). The new cold store will be a state-of-the-art building with cells made up of separate, individually adjustable temperature zones and a veterinary inspection point. The veterinary inspection point will meet the latest requirements to ensure a faster and more effective flow of goods, which has become even more important since Brexit.

Besides VAS, inspections and storage, Eurofrigo and its sister company Thermotraffic offer a complete logistics solution: from customs clearance, transport and export to inspection, container unloading and loading, storage, order picking, repackaging, weighing and quality control.

Eurofrigo already has five other cold stores in the Netherlands: two in Rotterdam (Eemhaven and Maasvlakte), both of which have inspection points, and three in Limburg. From these sites, which provide temperature-controlled storage ranging from -25 °C to +6 °C, the logistics provider offers clients a wide choice when it comes to the optimised storage and processing of temperature-sensitive products, such as veterinary products and agrofood.



Eurofrigo’s new site at Distripark Maasvlakte means further expansion for one of the agrofood hotspots in the Port of Rotterdam. An expansion that is in line with the growth of this market. Agrofood, which includes veterinary products such as fish and meat, has been showing strong growth for some years. The sector has a sizeable 40% share of the total European flow of goods. This growth is expected to continue in the coming years.



After the United States, the Netherlands is the world’s largest exporter of agrofood products. A record sum of nearly €95 billion was traded in 2019. This is one of the reasons why the Port of Rotterdam, with its 19 million tonnes of throughput per year, is the market leader in Western Europe.

The strong ambition to remain Europe’s leading agrofood hub and the willingness to invest in this position make Rotterdam the perfect operational base for agrofood companies.