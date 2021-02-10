2021 February 10 12:53

Control procedures simplified at Arctic Zone checkpoints

The related Decree has been signed by RF Prime Minister

Transport and goods will pass the Arctic Zone checkpoints faster with control procedures assigned to the customs by RF Government’s decree dated 6 February 2021 (No 121) signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.



According to the official website of RF Government, the decision covers different types of control: quarantine, veterinary and phytosanitary (earlier conducted by Rospotrebnadzor and Rosselhoznadzor).



“Similar mechanism has been successfully tested at the Freeport of Vladivostok”, says the statement.



The decision comes into effect in 180 days. Over this period of time, the customs personnel will undergo special training and the check points will be fitted with special equipment.



The Decree is in line with comprehensive measures on facilitation of social and economic development of the Arctic region.



The document is available in Russian >>>>