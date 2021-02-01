  The version for the print
  • 2021 February 1 18:05

    Six large investment projects to be implemented in Russia’s Arctic Zone

    Six large investment projects in the Arctic zone will be supported by the Government of the Russian Federation. According to the official website of RF Government, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed the Decree (No 209-р) today, 1 February 2021.

    On the list is the project on construction of a mining and smelting facility in the Murmansk Region, development of the coal field on the Taimyr peninsula, launching of facility for production and processing of zinc-lead ore on the Novaya Zemlya (Yuzhny island), deep-water terminal for transshipment of mineral fertilizers in the port of Murmansk, salmon and trout farm in the Murmansk Region and the project on modernization of Vitino port and White Sea oil tank farm.

    Investments in the above-mentioned projects are to exceed RUB 200 billion. The companies implementing those projects are eligible to nonrefundable subsidies from the state to cover up to 20% of investments. The resources subsidized by the state can be spend for creation of infrastructure needed for establishment of new production facilities.

    “Conditions are being established so as to be able to create more jobs and to make the northern territories a more attractive place to live,” says the statement.

    The document is available in Russian >>>>

