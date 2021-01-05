  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 5 11:13

    BPA: Port growth back on the agenda for 2021

    The British Ports Association's Chief Executive outlines what the agenda for UK ports will look like during 2021

    The British Ports Association (BPA), which represents 86% of UK port freight activities around the UK, sees the UK’s new trading relationship with the EU bedding in and the mass roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine beginning. However UK ports might well be looking at a different policy agenda by the end of the year. A sustainable growth agenda and promoting the value of ports and their varied activities will be at the heart of the Association's work over the next 12 months.

    Commenting on the year ahead, the BPA's Chief Executive, Richard Ballantyne, said:

    "As we move into the New Year, many ports are still dealing with the impacts of coronavirus, in terms of day-to-day port operations and also a revised business environment. The potential for further restrictions and national lockdowns are daunting indeed. However, despite the obvious changes for those operators handling EU freight, 2021 could see a bounce back from the various impacts that affected the UK and global economy last year. In the short term, keeping the industry resilient and ports open could mean getting essential workers at ports up the queue just behind health workers, the clinically vulnerable and the elderly, in terms of the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine."

    "Moving forward, ports can definitely be part of the solution as the country recovers. The government has been clear about aspirations for it’s ‘levelling up’ agenda which will include a Freeports strategy but we expect to see another stimulus as well. Freeports is just one tool which will only target a limited number of particular locations. We will be encouraging policy makers to look at other mechanisms which will benefit all regions in respect to infrastructure and the regulatory environment."

    Prior to the pandemic, early last year the BPA was expecting sustainability and the energy transition to play a pivotal role across the UK ports sector. However, the impacts of coronavirus drew the focus of the government and industry’s attention elsewhere. A much mooted green recovery is now an attractive proposition for politicians but what they actually might mean for ports is still open for some debate.

    Commenting on the green recovery, Mr Ballantyne said:

    "From air quality to their environmental footprint, ports are now looking into what they do to support the government's long term net zero targets. Indeed, changes to UK energy use and a move towards renewable energy generation is definitely something the sector is aligned to and supporting."

    "We are excited to be recruiting a new sustainability advisor to join the BPA’s existing team to help navigate the environment and energy transition agenda. Included in the sustainability work of the BPA will be a renewed focus on modal shift such as increased rail fright opportunities for certain ports but also, particularly, coastal shipping, which has been neglected as a policy area by the government over the last 10 years."

    "With the UK’s departure from the EU, there is also an opportunity to have a fresh look at freight support grants which have been woeful in both uptake and allocation in terms of coastal shipping. We will be looking at how, in certain circumstances, options to take goods off congested land routes onto ships can help support the sustainability agenda. Shipping is of course the most environmentally efficient form of freight transport."

    Adding to this Mr Ballantyne talked up what Brexit might mean in terms of the wider regulatory agenda:

    "Brexit needs to be much more than the new bureaucratic border controls on much of our trade that have taken up so much attention in the last four years. The UK ports and maritime sector are of course keen to see some tangible benefits but this could mean swift action from government."

    "The new regulatory regime means that the UK can now design a policy framework that better enables ports of all type to flourish and grow. This not about ripping up environmental rules or safety standards, but is about looking for ways to create a more responsive framework that enables ports to be agile in attracting new investment and to grow and support jobs and local communities."

    "As well as speeding up planning rules, there will be opportunities to remove legislation such as the EU Port Services Regulation and also replace sources of infrastructure funding such as TEN-T and fisheries grants so that our regional transport and port infrastructure is competitive."

    "This year we very much look forward to working with all devolved and levels of government to design an agenda that works for both coastal communities and ports."

    About BPA:
    The British Ports Association represents the interests of over 100 port members, covering more than 400 ports, terminal operators and port facilities. The UK ports industry plays a key role in the country’s economy as 95% of the UK’s international trade – imports and exports – is carried through British ports. UK ports also handle more than 60 million international and domestic passenger journeys each year. The UK port industry is the second largest in Europe, handling around 500 million tonnes of freight each year. UK ports directly employ around 115,000 people.

Другие новости по темам: British Ports Association  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 5

17:39 Old tug sinks two miles south of Yabucoa Harbor, Puetro Rico, oil spill reported
16:54 A man drowns while attempting to rescue 2 children in California, USCG says
15:32 NAKILAT expands its fleet of gas carriers with new DSME built LNGC Global Star
14:16 MetOcean secures SaR buoy contract by USCG
13:41 ClassNK releases Guideline for Survey and Facilities/Equipment of LNG Bunkering Ships
12:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, January 05 2021
11:13 BPA: Port growth back on the agenda for 2021

2021 January 4

17:31 Contract awarded to Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors to build two new oceanographic ships for NOAA
16:05 Maersk takes steps to address US export and trucker logistics issues
15:18 BW Offshore announces contract extension for ABO FPSO
14:03 EPA issues rivers and streams assessment, seeks comment on modernizing survey methods
13:57 GMS and banks agreed on extension of deadlines
13:54 Seadrill announces forbearance agreement
13:08 NOAA and USAID join forces to help nations combat illegal fishing practices
12:43 Body of overdue kayaker recovered near Hampton Bays, N.Y.
11:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 4, 2021
11:29 Stena Line’s ferry Stena Embla calls at the port of Belfast

2021 January 3

15:16 Coast Guard assists 3 people from vessel taking on water
14:37 MPA and partners on measures taken to safeguard health and safety of shore-based personnel in maritime sector
13:12 Marine Safety Center issues BWMS type approval certificate to Alfa Laval Tumba AB
12:21 Coast Guard medevacs man near Dutch Harbor, Alaska
11:08 Port of Rotterdam, Deltalinqs, VRC agree on port tariffs moderatate increase

2021 January 2

14:18 Saltchuk Marine to expand ship assist operations
12:11 Alfa Laval wins SEK 75 million wastewater treatment order in Singapore
11:29 Interlake secures two Great Lakes vessels in asset acquisition
10:55 Brexit: what to expect in the port of Rotterdam?

2021 January 1

14:18 USCG responds to major marine casualty near Puerto Rico
13:48 Bollinger Shipyards to build four additional FRCs for Coast Guard
12:43 Boskalis update share buyback
11:32 CMA CGM to apply equipment imbalance charge - reefer cargo from Nouadhibou, Mauritania

2020 December 31

14:47 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reflects on ‘the best of 2020’ as it prepares to welcome back guests in 2021
13:28 USCG Cutter Polar Star reaches record-breaking winter Arctic latitude
12:39 Thialf сompletes removal of Sable Project offshore facilities
11:23 Fincantieri strengthens its presence in the infrastructure sector with the acquisition of INSO and SOF
10:43 Aberdeen's South Harbour expansion nearing completion towards opening in 2021

2020 December 30

18:16 Konecranes signs Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) commitment to mitigate climate change
17:19 BRIX Marine delivers new luxury water taxi
17:05 Rosmorport signs contract with Inter RAO-Engineering on construction of international terminal “Pionerskoye”
16:41 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires two modern Ultramax bulk carriers
16:14 DEME Offshore completes Moray East foundation installation
15:27 Centerline Logistics acquires Saltchuk Marine Services’ refueling operations
14:07 Busan Port Authority budget to reach KRW 1.3 trillion in 2021
13:10 Petrobras concentrates European commercial activities in Rotterdam
12:34 Vostochnaya Veft shipyard completed construction of the sixth Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
12:05 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from ECSA to Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
11:05 ZPMC Middle East Fze awarded the bid for the overall replacement project of seven quay crane elevators of Maersk Salalah Wharf
10:38 Detachment of warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet returned to Vladivostok
10:09 Awilco exercises contractual termination for the construction of a semi-submersible drilling rig
09:53 Crude oil prices continue rising in response to reduction of US reserves
09:34 In 2020, LUKOIL produced over 7 million tonnes of oil at its two North Caspian fields
09:30 Global Wind Service awarded Fryslân pre-assembly and Installation
09:15 Ferry Baltiysk delivered to Kaliningrad a new experimental tram

2020 December 29

18:11 "Esvagt Njord" rescues seven injured fishermen
17:50 IAA PortNews offers videos of the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference
17:26 Ocean Yield ASA announces sale of handysize dry bulk vessel
17:07 Gremyashchy corvette of Project 20380 built by Severnaya Verf shipyard joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
16:54 Monjasa swaps floating storage in shifting West Africa product market
16:39 USCG responds to hydraulic oil spill in Womens Bay, Alaska
15:56 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
15:14 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping updates oil-and-gas equipment Rules