2020 December 12 16:39

British Ports Association: statement on global container congestion affecting UK ports

Following several days of media interest in congestion affecting some UK ports, Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive of the British Ports Association said:



"We are seeing a big increase in traffic which is now cascading across the wider ports industry. However, in general the sector is managing. This is the result of a perfect storm of a global surge in container movements, the traditionally busy pre-Christmas period and some people moving more goods before the end of the UK’s Brexit transition ends. This is putting pressure on the logistics and storage sectors both in the UK abs abroad."



"Some importers are experiencing delays in receiving certain goods but the industry is working to alleviate the congestion, although it could take some weeks to resolve. Some of the delays are a result of goods being diverted on to different shipping and port routes. Whilst testing for some this of course demonstrates wider resilience and shows the network is responding to the situation to keep the country supplied".



About British Ports Association



The British Ports Association represents the interests of over 100 port members, covering more than 400 ports, terminal operators and port facilities. The UK ports industry plays a key role in the country’s economy as 95% of the UK’s international trade – imports and exports – is carried through British ports.

UK ports also handle more than 60 million international and domestic passenger journeys each year. The UK port industry is the second largest in Europe, handling around 500 million tonnes of freight each year. UK ports directly employ around 115,000 people.