2020 December 9 18:31

Port Authority, Van Gelder and Wavin make port of Rotterdam smarter

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is working with Van Gelder civil engineers and Wavin, suppliers of construction and infrastructure solutions, on the development of data-driven road gullies. The ‘Tegra road gully’ is made out of 100% recycled material and can be fully reused (circular). This will make the port of Rotterdam both a little smarter and more sustainable, the company said in its release.



The Port of Rotterdam Authority was seeking a way of being able to estimate more accurately when the port’s road gullies, of which there are more than 13,000, would be full. Gullies allow rainwater to flow down into the public sewer but catch sand, sludge, waste and leaves. Although as a rule road gullies are cleaned once a year, this is not always necessary. Wavin’s pilot scheme, which uses smart road gullies, aims to demonstrate how in future it will be possible to carry out maintenance only when really necessary.

Wavin, the Port of Rotterdam Authority and Van Gelder have signed a pilot agreement to fit 16 road gullies with innovative digital sensors that will show how much space there is in each gully. Cleaning will take place when the sensor signals the need for it; i.e. maintenance will be based on data. It is the first time that a trial of this kind is being conducted in Europe. Over the course of twelve months, the trial will provide a clear answer as to whether the system is operationally, economically and technically feasible.