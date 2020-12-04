2020 December 4 15:24

Marvesa and Koole Terminals sign an agreement to build and use a new tank storage terminal in the Port of Rotterdam

Marvesa Supply Chain Services B.V. and Koole Tankstorage Botlek Holding B.V. have signed an agreement to build and use a new state-of-the-art tank storage terminal in Rotterdam with a storage capacity of 80.000 M3, the company said in its release.

The new terminal will be purpose-built for Marvesa by Koole Terminals, offering excellent loading and unloading facilities for oils and fats products being transported by both vessels and trucks, fully automated operational controls, tailored blending and heating capabilities and optimized energy use. The development will include offices and garage facilities for the operations of Marvesa Tank Transport and will be located next to the Koole Botlek terminal in the heart of the Port of Rotterdam. The terminal will be operated by Koole Terminals. Marvesa will lease the terminal for a longer term.

The Koole works council has been requested to provide Koole management with advice on this project.

About Marvesa Group

The Marvesa Group is specialized in developing and delivering fat-based nutritional ingredients for the animal feed industry. Marvesa is a fully integrated supplier, not only for classic oils & fats but also for energy sources with added value for both feed mills and farmers. Marvesa has full control of the supply chain and provides optimum quality assurance, reliability, transparency and cost savings to its customers. The company operates its own fleet of 15 tank trucks.

About Koole Terminals

Koole Terminals is a leading independent tank storage company in North-West Europe. The company operates twelve tank storage terminals and an own fleet of twelve barges and three coasters. Koole Terminals is active in three countries and has a total storage capacity of over 4,0 million cubic meters that handles a wide range of liquid bulk products.