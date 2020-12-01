2020 December 1 16:24

Sea Terminal “Tuloma” obtaines status of Arctic Capital PDA resident

Sea Terminal “Tuloma” LLC has obtained the status of the Arctic Capital PDA resident with its project on construction and operation of a modern bulk cargo terminal in the port of Murmansk, says press center of the Murmansk Region Government.



Investments into the project are to exceed RUB 12.5 billion.



The terminal is intended for unloading of mineral fertilizers and apatite concentrate from railway cars, their short-term storage and loading onto sea-going ships. The project is foreseen by a long-term development programme of FSUE Rosmorport.



Private investments into the project are estimated at RUB 13.36 billion with the state to invest RUB 1.19 billion.



The terminal is to be put into operation in March 2023. Its capacity will be 4 million tonnes per year with a possibility of expansion to 6 million tonnes per year. 249 new jobs are to be generated under the project.



As of today, the list of residents of Arctic Capital PDA also includes NOVATEK-Murmansk LLC, Terminal “Udarnik” LLC and Reneissance-Arctic LLC. Total investments exceed RUB 95 billion.



Related link:

Sea Terminal “Tuloma” and Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” to apply for Arctic Capital PDA resident status >>>>