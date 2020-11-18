2020 November 18 13:12

Maashaven once again Rotterdam’s leading inland port

This weekend saw the new berths for inland shipping at Maashaven being taken into use. A total of 13 pontoons have been added along the north and south ends of the eastern basin. Together, they expand Maashaven’s existing capacity by dozens of berths (how many exactly depends on the size of the mooring vessels). This effectively reinstates Maashaven as Rotterdam’s largest inland port. The pontoons are part of the large-scale redevelopment of Maashaven first announced four years ago, Port of Rotterdam said in its release.

Each of the pontoons, which can move along with the tides, is held in place by two steel tubular piles. In addition, the units have been fitted with a tall staircase along their southern edge that allows crew members to safely disembark from the empty vessel. The local shore-based power system at Maashaven has also been adapted. The basin will be receiving a larger number of ships, which increases the demand for electric power. The pontoons were constructed by DEME, with Endeburg realising the shore-based power facilities.

It is not yet clear whether the Municipality will be making work of its plans to realise a tidal park in the area. The Port Authority has already rounded the underwater preparations for this project.