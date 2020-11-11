  The version for the print

  • 2020 November 11 14:36

    Deepened Amazonehaven welcomes first ship

    On Saturday, 7 November 2020 , the container ship NYK Wren – with a draught of 16.1 metres – entered the newly deepened Amazonehaven and moored along the quay of the ECT Delta container terminal, operated by Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam (ECT).

    The dredging of this port basin, executed by contractor Van Oord on behalf of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, was completed and accepted by the project client two weeks earlier than originally planned.

    The ECT Delta Terminal receives some of the largest container ships in the world. To ensure that the facility remains accessible by water for the next generation of container ships, a 500-metre stretch of the Amazonehaven port basin at Maasvlakte has been deepened from 16.65 metres to 17.45 metres. This first phase of the Amazonehaven project was commissioned by the Port Authority in partnership with ECT.

