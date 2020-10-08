2020 October 8 16:29

UK Gov't borders proposals a welcome step but timescales remain short

Responding to the publication of the UK government’s the Border Operating Model, the British Ports Association says it has welcomed the clarity government has given but suggested there is a lot more to do to prepare for next year.



Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive of British Ports Association, which represents ports that facilitate 86% of UK trade including all our main roll-on roll-off gateways, said:



"The Ports industry welcomes further clarity on what our borders will look like post EU-transition. There is a huge amount of preparation underway. The ports and freight industry is gearing up for new customs and border control arrangements which European and Northern Irish traffic will be subject to next year so the further details contained in the document are welcome.



However, timescales are tight. The sector is now engaged in technical discussions with various government departments about the implementation of what the requirements will mean at the frontier. The situation is gradually progressing but there is still much to be done.



We now are encouraging the government to be as pragmatic it can be to ensure free-flowing trade when for when the UK is outside of the EU. The Border Operating Model really brings home how different much of the trading arrangements will be for UK traders next year and we expect to see a concerted drive to get everyone across the freight industry ready."



