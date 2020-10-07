2020 October 7 11:56

Pilots of Rosmorport’s Arkhangelsk Branch successfully performed pilotage of Sedov bark in Sabetta

On October 5, 2020, the pilotage service of the Arkhangelsk Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport" successfully performed the pilotage of the Sedov bark from the receiving buoy to berth No.5 of the Sabetta seaport, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The sailing ship on which cadets of maritime educational institutions pass swimming practice is currently making the transition along the Northern Sea Route from East to West.

Bark arrived in the Sabetta seaport from the Pevek seaport. The vessel will stay in the Sabetta seaport until October 9, and then will go to the Murmansk seaport.