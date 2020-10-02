2020 October 2 17:06

De Haas Rotterdam to expand RDM location with new boat hoist and greater capacity

The shipyard of De Haas Rotterdam (DHR) at RDM West will be reopening soon. The company will not only be taking the area around the location of its (previous) boat hoist into use, but also an adjacent site of around 2 ha, the company said in its release. The old boat hoist will be replaced by a new 820-tonne Travelift that can be used to dry-dock and transport vessels. The shipyard has signed a site allocation agreement with the Port of Rotterdam Authority to this end.



The planned expansion of the shipyard is in line with the Port Authority’s policy of offering its clients a complete and relevant programme of ship repair facilities. In addition, the Port Authority aims to encourage students attending technical education programmes at RDM Campus to opt for a career in the maritime sector.



In the years that DHR operated its previous ship hoist – from 2016 on – the company’s shipyard facility was in strong demand. The ship hoist proved particularly popular with the owners of what is often referred to as the ‘grey fleet’: tugboats, patrol boats, pilot tenders and small pontoons. In many cases, these vessels need to be dry-docked at short notice and for a relatively brief period, for inspection, servicing or maintenance. Tugboats specifically were often in need of this option. Up till then it had been more or less absent in Rotterdam – meaning they had to go to Antwerp or Hamburg instead.

After an incident in April 2018 that put the ship hoist out of service, the Port Authority and De Haas jointly decided to further develop DHR’s one-stop shop concept, including an expansion of its RDM site. With the installation of the Travelift 820, DHR will also be switching to a more efficient method for dry-docking and transporting vessels. The expansion of its shipyard facilities at RDM will enable the company to work on multiple vessels in drydock at the same time, as well as service ships from the water thanks to newly constructed berths along pontoons in the Heysehaven basin.



DHR has opted for a completely new ship hoist, brand name Travelift, with a capacity of 820 metric tonnes. De Haas had already gained good experiences with this hoist at its shipyard in Maassluis. The Travelift will move across the port basin of the previous hoist like a gantry crane and lift vessels out of the water. A number of structural adaptations will be made to the quay to accommodate this new function. The new ship hoist will be taken into operation in the first quarter of 2022.



De Haas Rotterdam is managed by De Haas Maassluis (est. 1878). This shipyard specialises both in new build projects and the comprehensive maintenance, repair and renovation of patrol boats, Save and Rescue (SAR) vessels, Incident Control (IC) vessels and other specialist workboats.