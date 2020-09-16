2020 September 16 10:36

BlueWater Reporting issues transatlantic trade report

The report, “U.S.-EU collaboration signals transatlantic trade growth, but major threats persist,” looks at how a new deal reached between the United States and European Union that recently entered force has provided some potential for growth on the trade.



Although the trade deal is small, both economies suggested more collaboration could be on the horizon.



The report also looks at various headwinds that could potentially hinder the transatlantic trade.



Additionally, the report provides information on the current state of the transatlantic trade in terms of container capacity trends - specifically between the Mediterranean and North America, as well as North Europe and North America - including in-depth blanked sailing data, as well as other measures carriers are still taking to constrain capacity.



The report also provides data on how much capacity each carrier is allocating on the Mediterranean-North America and North Europe-North America lanes.



The report can be found here.



