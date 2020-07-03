2020 July 3 18:37

DistriRail adds its rail schedules to the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s Navigate tool

Over the past few years, rail operator DistriRail, a subsidiary of the Van Donge & de Roo Group (D&R) has made substantial investments in the optimisation of its IT programme. DistriRail recently added its rail schedules to the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s Navigate tool.

DistriRail dispatches a 100-TEU train between Rotterdam and Duisburg six times a week, with a second 100-TEU train running between Rotterdam and Mannheim five times a week. ‘In addition, we send 75 TEU to Italy daily,’ explain DistriRail’s managers Sander and Dennis de Roo. ‘A total of 36 cycles per week.’



Capacity utilisation along DistriRail’s connections has decreased as a result of the Covid crisis. Still, the company looks towards the future with confidence.

The Navigate tool presents a visual overview of all deep sea, short sea, rail and inland shipping connections that run via Rotterdam. In addition, parties can use Navigate to check where they can drop off or pick up empty containers.