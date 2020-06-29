2020 June 29 18:37

PortXL presents 22 promising and innovative maritime start-ups and scale-ups

During the digital Shakeup on 25 June, 10 maritime start-ups and 12 scale-ups presented the results of their participation in the 100-day innovation accelerator PortXL, Port of Rotterdam said in its release. This year marked the fifth edition of this worldwide accelerator programme for the port & maritime sector. The PortXL team also presented the Start-Up Recovery Plan, a one-year open programme that is offered free of charge to each and every company in the port area. PortXL brings programme participants in touch with relevant start-ups. In addition, the parties can seek co-funding for new pilot projects – further stimulating innovation in the port of Rotterdam.



During the recent Shakeup, the PortXL team presented the Start-Up Recovery Plan.

In this new programme, which starts in September, companies throughout Rotterdam’s port area are invited to submit their innovation challenges. PortXL will subsequently look around the world for relevant solutions and present them to the participants. Innovative pilot projects can even apply for financial support from an ‘innovation incentive budget’. This swift and simple solution for bringing private sector players and start-ups in touch with each other is intended to facilitate and accelerate innovation projects in the port.