2020 June 3 15:33

Fincantieri and ENI extend an agreement in the field of circular economy and decarbonisation

The CEOs of Eni and Fincantieri, Claudio Descalzi and Giuseppe Bono, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which extends the cooperation in Research & Development sector, set out by the two Italian companies in 2017, which now approaches new technological frontiers, the company said in its release.



The main focus of the extension will be the joint evaluation of opportunities for the development of innovative initiatives in the field of decarbonisation and circular economy. The activities will focus mainly on waste to energy, production and transport of energy carriers as natural gas, methanol or hydrogen, fuel cells applications, the development and deployment of off-shore renewable technologies.



Over the three years of the previous agreement, Eni and Fincantieri have collaborated to the development of several concepts of floating offshore production platforms, with a modular and reversible approach, developed according to a Fincantieri patent, a Floating Gas to Methanol with Eni technology and a Floating Independent Power Plant (FIPP).



Eni is an integrated energy company with over 30,000 employees in 67 countries globally. It operates in the oil and natural gas exploration, development and extraction industries in 43 countries, trades in the oil, natural gas, LNG and electricity sectors in 28 countries and sells fuels and lubricants in 33 countries. It also produces crude oil and semi-finished products to be used in the production of fuels, lubricants and chemicals that are then distributed through either the wholesale or retail market, through various refineries and chemical plants.