2020 May 15 18:21

Siemens new offshore wind client for Sif’s Maasvlakte facility

Sif Group, the manufacturer of foundations for offshore wind turbines, announced that it has added Siemens as its second client for its marshalling activities at Maasvlakte. Marshalling is the industry term for the provision of logistics services and facilities during offshore installation projects . The new contract will start in 2021 and run until 2023, Port of Rotterdam said in its release.

In August 2019, the Port of Rotterdam Authority leased an additional 20 ha at Maasvlakte to Sif for marshalling activities. This lot is adjacent to Sif’s existing port site, which the firm uses for the assembly, coating and storage of foundations for offshore wind farms.



Sif’s first client for marshalling activities at Maasvlakte was Deme Offshore. This contract involved the provision of logistics services and facilities for the installation of monopiles at the Borssele 1+2 offshore wind farm.



The Port of Rotterdam Authority has made a strong commitment to the energy transition. Its ambition is to establish the port of Rotterdam as Europe’s premier offshore port and a hub for the offshore wind sector. Sif Group’s decision to locate and subsequently expand at Maasvlakte has contributed to this goal. The Port Authority is working hard – in close collaboration with its partners – to build offshore wind as the key source of renewable power. It does this by stimulating innovation, organising tests and demonstrations, promotion activities and lobbying.

Rotterdam offers a broad range of repair and maintenance facilities, terminals and a world-renowned maritime cluster. Combined with the right physical infrastructure, this makes the port a uniquely appealing hub for offshore wind activities.