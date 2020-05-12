2020 May 12 11:03

Three more repatriation liners to call on Cruise Port Rotterdam

This week, three more cruise ships will be mooring along Holland Amerikade at Cruise Port Rotterdam to repatriate crew members of the Holland America Group. Besides Holland America Line (HAL), this group includes the cruise lines Seabourn and Princess, Port of Rotterdam said in its release.



Sky Princess will be arriving at Cruise Port Rotterdam on Monday, 11 May, 7 a.m., and is expected to leave around 3 p.m. the following day. The ship is carrying some 100 HAL crew members who need to be repatriated.

Nieuw Statendam’s call is scheduled that same day, at 5 p.m. This vessel will also depart the following day around 3 p.m. and will also have around 100 repatriating crew members on board.

On Wednesday 13 May, 5 p.m., Seabourn Ovation will call on Rotterdam, carrying around 150 crew members for repatriation. Ovation will depart on 14 May, 5 p.m.

The disembarking crew members are all on their way home. After their ship has docked at Cruise Port Rotterdam, they will be picked up in a predetermined order and transferred to their next transit point or final destination. These activities will be carried out in consultation with the authorities and in accordance with the stringent hygiene measures currently in place. The three port calls have been approved by all responsible authorities and follow the tightened RIVM regulations.

“The Port Authority finds it important that crew members can return home. We’re happy to cooperate with their repatriation,” says Harbour Master René de Vries.