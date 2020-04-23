2020 April 23 15:30

Atomflot and Zvezda signed contract on construction of 120MW icebreaker of Leader class

On 23 April 2020, FSUE Atomflot and Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” signed a contract on construction of a nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 10510, Leader, FSUE Atomflot says in a press release.



The contract signing ceremony was held in the remote mode in Murmansk and Vladivostok. The document was signed by Mustafa Kashka, General Director of FSUE Atomflot, and Sergey Tseluiko, General Director of SC Zvezda.



Under the contract, the ship is to be put into operation in 2027.



The state customer under the shipbuilding contract is State Corporation “Rosatom”, project developer – FSUE Atomflot, sole contractor - SC Zvezda.



Nuclear-powered icebreaker of Project 10510 will be built in the Far East by Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” in pursuance of RF Government’s Decree dated 27 March 2019 (No 538-р) “On designation of Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” as the sole contractor on construction of Leader icebreaker”.



According to Mustafa Kashka, the Leader icebreaker will be equipped with RITM-400 reactors designed by Rosatom specialists. With its capacity of 120 MW the icebreaker will be able to break through ice of over 4 meters thick.



“With the nuclear-powered icebreaker put into operation Rosatomflot will be able to guarantee safe and regular assistance in the eastern part of the Arctic and to ensure year-round commercial navigation in the Northern Sea Route waters as well as to open new commercial opportunities of the high-latitude routes”, he added.



In January 2020, RF Government signed the Order on budget allocation for construction of nuclear-powered icebreaker of Leader class in the amount of over RUB 127.577 billion.



The federal budget allocations for construction of 120MW icebreaker of Leader class are foreseen for 2020-2027. The nuclear-powered icebreaker is to be put into operation in 2027 .



At least three Leader icebreakers are planned for construction.



The Leader icebreaker was designed by “Iceberg” Central Design Bureau. RITM-400 reactor was designed by Rosatom’s Afrikantov Experimental Design Bureau for Mechanical Engineering.



Key characteristics of the icebreaker of project 10510, Leader: propulsion power - 120 MW; speed – 22 knots; length - 209 m; width – 47.7 m; reactor plant – two RITM-400 reactors of 315 MW heat rate each; icebreaking capability (maximum): – 4 m; displacement – about 69,700 t.

