2024 April 8 17:02

Orsted and Cadeler sign long-term agreement for offshore wind installation vessel capacity

Today, Ørsted and Cadeler signed a firm long-term lease agreement for a newbuilt Wind Farm Installation Vessel. With the agreement, Ørsted secures installation vessel capacity from Q1 2027 to end of 2030 for upcoming construction projects, according to the company's release.

The signing of the long-term agreement discloses Ørsted as the client in Cadeler’s announcement made on October 12, 2022. This agreement involves booking a new-built A-Class vessel from Cadeler. The A-Class vessels feature a hybrid design, allowing them to transport and install both foundations and turbines (WTGs). Ørsted and Cadeler’s collaboration builds upon existing synergies and work from Hornsea 3, which serves as Cadeler’s inaugural foundation installation project.



Offshore wind farm projects are expanding both in scale and complexity, making risk management and securing supply chains more relevant with each passing day.

Under the long-term agreement, Ørsted will have access to one of Cadeler’s new-build A-Class vessels. These A-Class newbuilds are designed to transport up to six XXL monopile foundations per round trip. Additionally, they can be swiftly converted from foundation installation vessels to WTG (wind turbine generator) installation vessels. Similar to the P-Class newbuilds, the A-Class vessels can transport and install seven complete 15-megawatt turbine sets per load or five 20+ megawatt turbines. This efficiency reduces the number of trips required for each project, ultimately accelerating the installation speed.



Cadeler is a key supplier of offshore wind installation, operations, and maintenance services. Cadeler is a pure play company, solely operating in the offshore wind industry with an uncompromising focus on safety and the environment.

Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people.