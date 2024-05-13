2024 May 13 16:18

Denis Manturov: Russian shipyards to deliver more than 110 civil ships this year

Funds have been allocated to the NWF for the development of shipbuilding until 2030



Russian shipyards are expected to deliver more than 110 civilian ships in 2024, TASS reports citing a Russian official.

Denis Manturov, Interim Deputy PM, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade speaking in the State Duma said that “we will continue to actively invest in this industry and create conditions, first of all, in civil shipbuilding sector. Last year alone, 108 ships were delivered, so this year there will be in excess of 110”.



The modernization of industry enterprises concerns not only the shipbuilding conglomerate United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), but also other private entities. Funds have been earmarked for the development of shipbuilding in the National Welfare Fund (NWF) until 2030, and it is also planned to attract funds from private enterprises, the minister added.



IAA PortNews has previously reported that in particular, USC’ shipyards delivered 25 vessels to customers in 2023, including eight fishing boats and nine RSD59 series dry cargo ships. In 2024, USC plans to deliver 36 civil ships to customers.