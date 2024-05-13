2024 May 13 17:06

Berlin’s oldest passenger vessel enters a new green era powered by Torqeedo

Kaiser Friedrich recently marked its return to service with a ceremonial christening in central Berlin. Its owners refitted the historic 30-meter vessel with a modern, emission-free electric drive system by the world leader in electric mobility on the water, Torqeedo, according to the company's release.

The Kaiser Friedrich was decommissioned in 1967 and converted into offices and residential space. In 1986, the German Museum of Technology purchased the 100-ton boat and restored it to its original appearance. For several years, the Kaiser Friedrich once again delighted guests with historical city tours until its engines, which used over 150 liters of diesel per hour, made operation both ecologically and economically unviable. The museum reclaimed the boat in 2012 and started the search for Kaiser Friedrich’s next chapter.

In 2022, Volker Marhold and Julius Dahmen, who both have experience converting historic boats to electric propulsion, purchased the Kaiser Friedrich. In close collaboration with Torqeedo’s Customized Solutions team, the conversion to an ultra-efficient electric drive system with twin Deep Blue 50 kW inboard motors and a 400 kWh Deep Blue battery bank was expertly completed by the Tangermünde Shipbuilding and Development Company in Genthin, Germany.

