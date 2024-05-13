  The version for the print
  2024 May 13 13:08

    Subsea Integration Alliance awarded contract offshore Turkey

    Subsea 7 S.A. announced the award of a large contract by Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center AS (TP-OTC) relating to the Sakarya field development in the Black Sea, offshore Turkey. The award will be booked in backlog in Q2 2024, according to the company's release.

    An initial contract was awarded in May 2023 to a consortium including SLB, Subsea Integration Alliance2 and Saipem for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the second development phase (2a) of the Sakarya gas field. Today’s award expands the existing contract with Subsea Integration Alliance to include the installation of Turkey’s first floating production unit as part of Phase 2a development.

    Subsea7’s scope will include the installation and integration of risers, umbilicals, hook-ups and mooring systems with the FPU. Project management and engineering will be coordinated through the Subsea7 office in Istanbul, Turkey.

  Subscription

