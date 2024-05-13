2024 May 13 18:00

Capital dredging commences for Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility

Associated British Ports (ABP) has reached a significant milestone in the construction of their Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF), at its Port of Lowestoft, with the commencement of capital dredging of the Outer Harbour and channel approaches, according to ABP's release.

LEEF represents significant investment by ABP, which will deliver state-of-the-art infrastructure to meet the current and future demands of the offshore energy industry.

The capital dredge, totalling 170,000m3, is underway in the Outer Harbour and approach channels, and will facilitate minimum depth berth pockets of 7.5m. This depth will mean Lowestoft is able to accommodate the next generation of offshore support vessels, marking a crucial step towards transforming Lowestoft into an offshore energy hub.

The Boscalis Suction Dredger, Sospan Dau, commenced dredging operations on Monday 29 April, and will be supported by small survey craft ‘Sea Eagle’. This follows initial works that have been undertaken by grab dredger UKD Cherry Sand. The whole dredging operations is due to complete in August 2024 and is being carried out with a commitment to the highest environmental standards, and in accordance with ABP’s works’ marine licence.



