2024 May 13 16:05

CMA CGM and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology plan to set up joint venture

CMA CGM and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) plan to set up joint venture and promote green vessels and low-carbon solutions, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The two parties have signed a cooperation agreement focusing on building comprehensive greenhouse gas emission reduction solutions, planned to establish a joint venture to meet the growing environmental protection needs, supporting energy transformation and industrial upgrading.

In addition, CMA CGM and CATL will deepen cooperation on electric ships, warehouse logistics, renewable energy, etc., to jointly promote the dual-transformation of digitalization and green low-carbon.



In the future, both parties plan to integrate technology, market, and resources to jointly promote the development of green transportation and strengthen cooperation in digitalisation and green low-carbon transformation, according to CATL.