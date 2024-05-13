2024 May 13 14:04

Hanwha buys S’pore Dyna-Mac’s stake for $73.8 mn from Keppel

South Korea’s chemicals-to-defense conglomerate Hanwha Group bought a stake in Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd., a Singaporean floating facility designer and manufacturer, for S$100 million ($73.8 million) from Keppel Ltd. to expand the marine plant business of the group’s shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean Co., according to KED Global.

Keppel said it has divested its entire 23.91% of the issued share capital in Dyna-Mac, listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), to Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Aerospace Co. in a filing on May 10 to the city-state’s bourse. The shipbuilder bought 21.52%, while the group’s defense and aerospace unit took 2.39%, according to the filing.

The market value represented by the sale shares as of May 9 was approximately S$90 million, Keppel said.



Dyna-Mac founded in 1990 specializes in topside modules and facilities for the offshore oil and gas industry such as floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessels and floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessels.

South Korean shipbuilders including Hanwha Ocean usually join hands with overseas companies with strong design skills for global offshore plant deals due to insufficient design capabilities despite outstanding production competence.

The firm, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., is expected to secure an advantageous position for global marine plat deals due to the holding in Dyna-Mac, industry sources in Seoul said.