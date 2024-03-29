2024 March 29 16:47

VTTI and IKAV enter agreement to purchase majority ownership of Adriatic LNG, Italy

VTTI, a global leader in energy storage and developer of energy infrastructure, and IKAV, an international asset management group headquartered in Germany, have entered a consortium to acquire majority ownership of Terminale GNL Adriatico Srl, also known as Adriatic LNG, which operates the regasification terminal located 15 kilometres off the coastline of Veneto region in Italy, according to the company's release.

Adriatic LNG terminal has a technical regasification capacity of 9.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year (equal to half of Italy’s current LNG import capacity), supplying approximately 14% of the country’s national consumption of natural gas.

The consortium will ensure seamless operations and continuous support to Adriatic LNG, to enhance security of energy supply in Italy, the second largest gas consuming country in the European Union.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the second half of 2024.

Mizuho Securities acted as financial advisor to IKAV. Natixis Partners Iberia acts as financial advisor to the consortium. Natixis and Intesa Sanpaolo act as underwriters for the acquisition financing facility. Herbert Smith Freehills acts as legal advisor to the consortium.



For over 18 years, VTTI has been a global leader in independent energy storage and now develops critical energy infrastructure needed to move towards a carbon neutral future.

IKAV is an international asset management group, with local offices in Germany, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal, USA and France. The group was established in 2010. It provides institutional investors with investment solutions spanning a broad range of infrastructure energy assets.