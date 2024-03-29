2024 March 29 16:25

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding receives order from the University of Tokyo for "MiPoLin" power prediction and lines selection system

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order from the University of Tokyo for its independently developed "MiPoLin", a power prediction and lines selection system. The system has already been available at the university's Maritime and Ocean Digital Engineering Laboratory, according to the company's release.

MiPoLin is a user-friendly web-based system that utilizes over 1,200 cases of diverse tank test results and over 420 vessels' hull forms accumulated over 100 years at the Test Basin owned by MHI in Nagasaki City. By utilizing Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's large-scale database, the result and know-how accumulated through the construction of ships for a long time, it is possible to estimate the propulsion performance with high accuracy and to generate the hull forms which can be used for initial design and performance evaluation of the ships. Such MHI Group's technology has been on the market since August 2022, aiming at being widely used to solve problems related to the entire maritime industry.

MODE is a collaboration research program established on October 1, 2022 by seven companies including Mitsubishi Shipbuilding at the University of Tokyo. It is working to build a simulation platform that will solve the problems faced by the Japanese maritime industry, and the large-scale tank test database provided by MiPoLin® has been evaluated as being usable for building a model of the simulation platform planned by MODE.

