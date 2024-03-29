2024 March 29 10:43

Oasis Marine develops solutions for offshore hydrogen bunkering

A Banchory-based firm has developed technology which it says could “revolutionise” the way offshore vessels are fuelled, according to Energy Voice.

Oasis Marine has developed solutions for offshore hydrogen bunkering, thought to be a first for the industry, as well as electric charging via their specialised mooring buoys.

The system, trialled at the Kelvin Hydronamic Lab in Glasgow, showed the system could be connected to offshore windfarms for vessels to fuel up in-situ.

Green hydrogen has been mooted as means of storing excess power from giant offshore wind farms, with potential export potential to European markets.

It comes as maritime emissions make up around 3% of all CO2 worldwide, according to some estimates.

The Oasis Hydrogen Buoy will be able to transfer green hydrogen produced by offshore wind farms, potentially becoming part of an offshore hydrogen highway, whereby hydrogen is stored at an offshore location before being transferred by buoy to vessels transporting hydrogen or using it as their fuel source.

Oasis Marine’s Hydrogen Buoy and Power Buoy systems have been granted Scottish Government funding for their development.

O.S Energy, an offshore services firm with a 20-year record working on offshore wind and research projects, said the tech will give its decarbonisation journey a boost.

One of its vessels is being retrofitted for hydrogen use and a model of the ship was used during the demonstration and tank tests.



