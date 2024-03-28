2024 March 28 14:55

China’s Jinzhao wins Peru $405m port construction contract

China’s Jinzhao Peru was awarded the tender to build the country’s third largest port, in San Juan de Marcona, according to Seatrade Maritime.



The new terminal is projected to cost $405m and will be located in the Ica province, on the southern coast of Peru, about 480 kms from Lima. The port is near the Pampa de Pongo iron project, which is itself set to require a $2.34bn investment in its “pre-feasibility stage.”



The port will transport bulk goods as well as iron concentrate and copper, according to the Peruvian government agency, Proinversion.

The construction could begin by the end of 2025 or beginning of 2026, with the first phase of the port coming online around two years later, said Proinversion.



With the project, Jinzhao will become the second Chinese firm to build and operate a port in Peru, one of the world’s top copper producers. In the north of Peru, a subsidiary of Chinese firm Cosco Shipping Ports is building a “megaport”, which is due to start operating at the end of this year.

The port will have two docks and the equipment to handle dry bulk, containers, general and liquid cargo. When operational, it will have a capacity of 19m tonnes of cargo per year.